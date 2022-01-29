It is an open secret that Carlos Salcedo will be a new player Toronto F.C. of Major League Soccer, however, for several days it has been known that the Canadian club will be his new team, neither party has confirmed the fact.
Two weeks ago the central defender reached an agreement with Major League Soccer and there was an agreement between the boards of both clubs and in this way the Canadians paid the almost 3 million dollars that they requested for the player’s file.
However, the player has not been able to travel to Canada, since the auriazul board refuses to pay him the 10% that, by FIFA regulations, corresponds to him and that has stalled the negotiation to the extent that the MLS has already suggested the footballer to present a controversy before FIFA, since the negotiation between the two directives is closed.
The last summer, Carlos Salcedo had reached an agreement with the engineer Alexander Rodriguez to renew for four years with the feline institution, but with the departure of the leader and the arrival of Mauricio Culebro there was a change of plans, and instead the defender was presented with an offer to renew for one year, a situation that the player did not accept and opted to end his contract on December 30 of this year and then leave as a free agent.
But it was in December 2021 that the interest of palm trees Y torontobut finally the MLS team was the one that reached an agreement with Tigres UANL to make him a franchise player.
The Tigres board has already reached an agreement with the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldowhich is part of the negotiation of Carlos Salcedosince the player has a contract with the torontoalthough it was loaned to Saints from Brazil.
In the first instance, the people from Monterrey could not convince the player, since to come to Mexico he requested an increase in relation to what he earns in toronto and what he charged with Saints of Brazil, however, yesterday they reached an agreement and began with the administrative procedures for the registration and for this they will have to release Salcedo.
