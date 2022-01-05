At the moment, the only thing that matters to us is the day to day, and not even the game by game, “he said this Wednesday Diego Simeone, the coach of the Atlético de Madrid, while focusing on the Copa del Rey and the Super Cup, in which the rojiblanco team has not been “up to the task” in recent years and in which this Thursday it faces the

Rayo Majadahonda at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium warned by the recent past.

Last year, in 2020-21, Cornellá, from the then Third Division, eliminated him 1-0 in the second round. In 2019-20, the Cultural Leonesa, Second B, separated him from the competition in extra time by 2-1.

These are more than enough warnings for Simeone and his team, but also an irrefutable example that Atlético has not worked in this competition in recent seasons. He has not won the tournament since 2013. And he has not played in the Cup final since then, when he beat Real Madrid 1-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

“We hope to manage from the work they did the other day (in the 2-0 victory against Rayo Vallecano), which was very good, an upward line and from there continue to compete well. The Cup is very beautiful. In recent years we have not lived up to what the competition has asked for. We hope to learn from those mistakes and face it with more forcefulness, stability and more balance from the game, “he said.

Live day to day

At 14 points behind the leadership of the League, the question to the Argentine coach was if he gives preference to the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, which will play next week (January 12 to 16) with the format final four Y gathers Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Athletic Bilbao and Atlético.

“At the moment, the only thing that matters to us is the day to day, not even the game by game, with the coronavirus, the positives, the negatives, the antigens, the next game, Villarreal later, the Super Cup … I’d better stay with the day to day, “Simeone dodged. The reality now is the Cup. And Rayo Majadahonda.

“It is a team that has been doing very well in its category. I have seen references from important games that it has played and it has done so with an intention, especially collective, very good,” warned the coach, who faces the appointment without Stefan Savic , injured; without Kieran Trippier, heading to Newcastle and, predictably, without Joao Félix, Koke Resurrección and Héctor Herrera, already spare parts of the Covid-19 and integrated into training, although at a slower pace, after being inactive with the group since 23 December between the Christmas holidays and the coronavirus infection.

EFE