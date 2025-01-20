Diego Pablo Simeone appeared again in the press room this Monday. He did it in the run-up to the Champions League clash against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, but despite the importance of the European event, he had to respond again to the referee controversy that began with his words about Real Madrid-Celta de Vigo.

To the words of the Argentine coach, who came to say that the controversy of the Santiago Bernabéu cup match had become the norm in the last hundred years, his colleague on the Madrid bench responded first, Carlo Ancelotti, and Dani Ceballos later.

The Italian coach responded to Simeone’s statements, finding in the red and white coach’s past the reason for his words: “They may be thorns that hurt.”

Crude response from Ceballos

This Sunday, after the league match against Las Palmas at the Bernabéu, it was Dani Ceballos who raised his voice to answer the Argentine. The idea was the same as that given by his coach, although the Andalusian did not mince words: “He has not overcome the two finals he has lost against Real Madrid.”









Now it has been Simeone who has insisted on the issue, when asked by journalists, alluding to some old complaints from Ancelotti after a visit to the Madrid stadium when he was Bayern coach, and to Ceballos’s past at Betis.

«I never give an opinion about what my colleagues think, I simply refer to my memory. When they were on another team they thought something else. And when you go to the game against Bayern that the coach’s statements were a consequence of what happened on the field, it is not in front of the gallery. Ceballos the same, when he was at Betis he thought differently. Now he is doing very well,” he explained.