After theIsrael’s evacuation order, Khan Younis was targeted by several attacks this morning. Eight people died and more than thirty were injured and taken to Nasser Hospital, Palestinian Red Crescent health workers and a medical source inside the health institution said.

An AFP journalist and witnesses reported a multitude of Israeli attacks in both southern Gaza and Rafah. AFP images meanwhile showed displaced families fleeing through the ruins of Khan Younis, on foot or huddled in trailers.

After launching a ground offensive on October 27 in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army gradually moved south, ordering the evacuation of targeted areas. On May 7, it launched a ground operation in Rafah, presented at the time as the final phase of the war against the Islamist movement Hamas, forcing a million Palestinians to flee, according to the United Nations. But In recent weeks, fighting has intensified again in several regions the army claimed to control, particularly in the north, while the offensive continues in Rafah.

In the north, Israeli soldiers continued yesterday operations launched on June 27 in Shujaiya, a neighborhood east of Gaza City. According to the IDF, “about 20 terrorists were eliminated there in dozens of air strikes and many were killed during the fighting.” According to the United Nations, In recent days, between 60,000 and 80,000 people have fled eastern and northeast Gaza City. “Our forces are operating in Rafah, Shujaiya, all over Gaza,” Netanyahu said Sunday. “It is a difficult fight that we are waging on the ground, sometimes hand-to-hand, and also clandestinely,” he added, referring to tunnels dug by Hamas since the Islamist movement took over Gaza in 2007.

Hamas Attack Victims Sue Iran, Syria, North Korea

More than 100 victims and relatives of victims of the October 7 attack by Hamas militants in Israel have sued Iran, Syria and North Korea, accusing them of providing support to the Palestinian Islamist movement and seeking at least $4 billion in damages. The American media reported. The lawsuit was filed yesterday in federal court in Washington by the NGO Anti-Defamation League (ADL). It is the largest case against foreign countries in connection with the attack and the first supported by a Jewish organization, the ADL said in a statement.