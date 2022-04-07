Genoa – After two years of absence due to the pandemic, Italian wine returns to offer itself to the great international audience of operators and enthusiasts. From 10 to 13 April, the Verona Fair will host the 54th edition of Vinitaly, which will be attended by 4,400 companies from 19 countries. In the same days not far from the city of Verona some independent events will take placeorganized by producers who practice biodynamic and organic viticulture: Vini Veri, scheduled in Cerea from 8 to 10 April, Vinnatur Tasting, from 9 to 11 April at the Margraf Showroom in Gambellara, and Summa, an international selection of wineries, many of which Demeter certified, which are hosted by Alois Lageder in Magré (BZ) and which this year will present their wines for tasting on 9 and 10 April.

Vinitaly, which is flanked by Sol, the extra virgin olive oil show, Vinitaly Design and Enolitech, the oenological equipment fair, is certainly the largest and most complete event, but it is also an exhibition increasingly oriented to meet the needs of economic operators : distributors, importers and communicators, especially foreign ones. There is no lack of attention to young audiences, thanks to the Vinitaly and the City fuorisalone scheduled from 8 to 11 April, or to the most competent and curious winelovers, who will find interesting moments in the seminars and tastings scheduled by the regions, consortia and by VeronaFiere, including OperaWine, with the 130 top Italian producers (two Ligurians, two Vermentinis, Fosso di Corsano di Terenzuola and the Black Label of Lunae Bosoni) selected by Wine Spectator and protagonists on 9 April of a tasting at Mercatali Galleries. Interesting opportunities to increase the culture of wine.

More tailored for enthusiasts who have little time to participate in an event, are the events dedicated to natural wines. Not to be missedfor example, Summa where the welcome and hospitality reserved by Alois Lageder for visitors in the scenic setting of the ancient cellar and the Magrè palaces are of a level, also for the gastronomic specialties that accompany high standard international wines and for the possibility to participate in guided tastings, among which there is a tasting of Bordeauxfrom Pauillac to Pomerol from 1989 to 2000.

For all events, we recommend purchasing a ticket online:

Vinitaly: operator ticket 100 euros. Days dedicated to fans: Sunday and Wednesday.

Summa: 110 euros for one day, 40 for young people under 25 and for operators in the sector – Part of the proceeds will be donated to charity.

Vinnatur Tasting: daily membership fee of 20 euros.

Real Wines: 35 euros.