A few years ago the last game of the franchise was released South Park, The Fractured But Whole, thus having a time of greatness thanks to the fact that Ubisoft took the saga to make a couple of RPG’s. Still, children in the state of Colorado they have not returned to the industry, but fortunately, this break will be over in a very short time.

During the digital presentation that took place today in the hands of THQ Nordic we were able to see the return of Alone in the Dark in the form of a remake and even a small preview of the next title inspired by sponge Bob. However, at the end of the transmission it was shown that the company had acquired the rights to South Park, already having a title in hand.

It is worth mentioning that only the logo of South Park Studios, company that is in charge of the supervision of the games, which was involved with the past titles as well as the creators of the series. No names, release dates and much less images were given, so we must be aware of what will be announced in the future.

In news related to THQwe were made aware that the leaked remake of Alone in the Dark It is a reality, even the first preview has already been released in which they show us all the aesthetic changes that it will have. If you want to take a look at the complete note regarding this game, we invite you to click on the following link of the page.

Via: comic book