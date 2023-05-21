The first records of physical activity as a merely spiritual and social expression date back to 33 thousand years BC. These physical activities gradually became sports, such as those held in the first Olympic Games in the year 776 BC in Greece, in order to ‘pacify’ a time of political and economic crisis. The discovery of the site of Olympia in Greece inspired the establishment of the “Modern Era Olympic Games” in 1896. Today, the mass media give sport a global dimension, generating a large industry of 350,000 million dollars a year (1% of world GDP).

Ana Gabriela Guevara began in the world elite of athletics when she went to the Games Sydney 2000 Olympics where he obtained fifth place in the 800 meters. At the 2004 Athens Olympics she made history2 and took the silver medal in the 400 meters.

In the 20th century, in addition to contributing multiple physical and psychological benefitssport was a social transformation resource and a training activity. He also promoted social integration and economic development in diverse geographical, cultural, and political contexts.

At the beginning of 2008, Ana Guevara announces her retirement. He denied that his decision was because he can no longer maintain himself in the international foreground. “I’m leaving because I’m disgusted with the system and not as they say out there, that I have not received support”, he pointed out. Ten years later, he would be appointed by the president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as the first woman to lead the National Sports Commission (CONADE).

The sporting success of a country is the existence of a sport culture to promote their practice from childhood, there is also the economic situation, the time that their athletes dedicate to promoting themselves and the support that their government offers them.

Despite what was said when he resigned; the lack of support for sport is even more serious with Ana Guevara in front. The annual average in millions of pesos of the budget in the six-year term of FCH was 3,426; EPN was 3,411; of AMLO 2,397 (30% less than the previous year).

Hungary, Estonia and Luxembourg are the European countries that spend the most money – in relation to total spending – on sports policies with 2.5%, 1.4% and 1.2% respectively. Mexico 0.03%

The Mexican National Artistic Swimming Team won a gold medal In the 2023 World Cup in Egypt, this fact generated great controversy by questioning the alleged financial support that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador provided to athletes. Faced with the complaint about the lack of support for the swimming team, Ana Guevara described as “debtors” and “liars” Mexican swimmers and said that it does not matter to him that they continue to sell swimsuits to pay for their competitions. “For me, they sell underwear, Avon or Tupperware, but they are debtors.”

In the 6 Olympic Games from 2000 to date, Mexico’s worst participation is Tokyo 2020 with 4 bronze medals. Pride, the social fabric and other benefits of sport are diminished by those who administer it…. We would like to see alchemy that recover our Ana de Plata.

