Police believe a spark machine at the Teatre de Murcia nightclub caused the fire that killed 13 people

The fire in two nightclubs in Murcia that on October 1 caused the death of 13 people could have originated in the “improper use of a cold fire or spark machine” in the Teatre room and, from there, it spread throughout the area. roof to the adjacent nightclub, Fonda Milagros, where the bodies of all the victims were found. These are the conclusions of the report of the homicide group of the Judicial Police, as explained this Friday by sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Murcia (TSJ).

The letter also focuses on the absence “indiciatively of a coordinated emergency and evacuation plan” in the nightclubs, which caused the evacuation to be “delayed” in Fonda Milagros and that the victims were not given “time to leave.” . The judge investigating the case considers that there are indications of responsibility on the part of those in charge of the nightclubs but for the moment leaves the Murcia City Council out of the case, despite the fact that the premises had a pending closure order that was never executed.

Cold fire machines are commonly used at indoor shows and events, as they do not work with traditional gunpowder pyrotechnic systems but rather use granulated nitrocellulose compounds that generate a fireworks effect, but cool on contact with the air. They are not recommended, however, for use outdoors, because the system is not compatible with the presence of humidity or water.

The judicial police warn of the possible non-compliance with certain security measures included in the emergency plan of both premises, in which they have detected signs of defects in the electrical panel, absence of smoke extractors, non-existence of alarm systems or sirens. emergency and lack of sufficient free emergency exits, among other shortcomings.

For all these reasons, in an order issued this Friday by Court Number 3 of Murcia, which is investigating the case, the judge considers that “there are well-founded criminal suspicions” against the owners of the cold fire machine and also against the administrators or managers of the two nightclubs “for an alleged shared negligent act.” However, she does not consider that there is the same evidence against the officials and political officials of the Murcia City Council, which had issued a closure order for the nightclubs that was never carried out.

The instructor recalls that the proceedings that have been opened are to investigate 13 possible homicides due to recklessness, and adds: “We are faced with a complex event that is not indicatively due to a single cause, but to several.” But she does not consider that there is enough evidence to open a separate piece to investigate the actions of the Murcia City Council, as the lawyers of the families of some victims had requested. They requested to investigate whether there was a crime of administrative prevarication by omission, as the orders to close the nightclubs had not been executed, but the magistrate has rejected that request.