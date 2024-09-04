The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, requested on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) that the ONS (National Electric System Operator) prepare a contingency plan capable of guaranteeing energy security in the country until 2026.

The request was made during the preparatory meeting for the 295th meeting of the CMSE (Electric Sector Monitoring Committee). Silveira reinforced the need to activate thermoelectric plants due to the dry period seen in recent months.

“The above-average drought that has been punishing several regions of the country has required us, managers of the electricity sector, to take urgent measures”the minister told ONS directors, adding that “Brazil’s energy security is a priority” of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The months of June, July and August this year recorded the lowest volume of rainfall in the Southeast and Central-West regions in the last 94 years. With the worsening of reservoirs due to the drought, the expectation is that 70% to 80% of thermoelectric plants will be activated to guarantee the supply of energy.

The Electricity Sector Monitoring Committee was created by law 10.848 of 2024, with the mission of permanently monitoring and evaluating the continuity and security of the energy supply throughout the national territory.

The committee is made up of 4 representatives from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, and heads of agencies such as Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), ANP (National Petroleum Agency), CCEE (Electric Energy Trading Chamber), EPE (Energy Research Company) and ONS.

With information from Brazil Agency.