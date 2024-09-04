His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, sent a cable of condolences to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of Her Royal Highness Princess Latifa bint Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, sent two similar cables of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.