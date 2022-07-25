The project Silk-FAW in the Motor Valley it will not stop. In recent days the alliance between the parties was creaking and not a little, but after the face to face that was scheduled today between the Emilia Romagna Region and the leaders of the joint-venture it seems that the construction of the maxi plant that will be built in Reggio Emilia to the production of luxury electric cars is not in question. Furthermore, the two companies have already set the stages for the start of the activity: on 5 August the deed for the purchase of the land between Gavassa and Prato is expected, while at the beginning of September the works will start with a public ceremony for laying the first stone.

Katia Bassi, Managing Director of Silk-FAW, signed a note which reads: “We have confirmed that the purchase of the Gavassa land, on which the company will also establish its headquarters and innovation center, will be concluded on August 5 and that during the week of September 5, together with an acceleration of the activities of research and development, will be held a work commencement ceremony attended by representatives of the top management of FAW and Silk EV. The administrations of the Emilia-Romagna Region and the city of Reggio Emilia will maintain a central role in this historic collaboration between Italy, China and the United States of America in order to ensure the achievement of long-term strategic objectives “.

These words were also confirmed by those spoken by Li Chongtian, Board Member of the joint venture, who added: “On behalf of the joint venture, Silk and FAW are committed to the success of our partnership. We are working closely with the management of Silk Sports Car Company to make sure they have the necessary resources to implement the business plan for the design and production in Italy of top quality vehicles belonging to the S Series of the Hongqi range “. Doubts and uncertainties seem to have been swept away, therefore, encouraging signs after the Emilia-Romagna Region had asked at the beginning of July reassurance to Silk-FAW in fear that the plan might not go ahead.