To get to the sanctuary of Machu Picchu, the walk of approximately two hours from the hydroelectric plant to Aguas Calientes will no longer be free.

A statement from the Decentralized Directorate of Culture of Cuzco and the head of the Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu of the Sernanp (National Service of Areas Protected by the State) announced the modifications in the alternative route of Santa María.

Starting August 1, 2022, the travel and tourism agencies registered in the Sernanp will be the only ones authorized to allow the entry of visitors to Machu Picchu for access to the hydroelectric plant.

Likewise, the visiting groups must have a ticket to the Llacta of the ruins, which will be verified at the Intihuatana checkpoint located near the Hydroelectric plant.

The Sanctuary can also be reached through a four-day hike and by train to the town of Aguas Calientes.

The history of Machu Picchu, the lost sanctuary

Machu Picchu means “Old Mountain” in a language native to the Peruvian Andes, Quechua.

The mountain is located in the Eastern Cordillera of southern Peru, in the Central Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes.

La Llacta, a term that defines the ancient Andean Inca town, is considered a masterpiece of architecture and engineering, built before the fifteenth century.

Machu Picchu was declared a Historic Sanctuary of Peru in 1981 and a World Heritage Site two years later. In addition, it is considered one of the seven wonders of the world.

According to archaeological evidence, agriculture was practiced in the region, from at least 760 BC. c.

“There are colonial documents that refer to the llaqta of Machupicchu as the “Seat of the Incas” or the “Ancient Town of the Inka Named Guaynapicchu”.” points out the official page of the Ministry of Culture of Peru.

The heart of the Andes, wrapped in a veil of great mysteries and enigmas, attracts the attention of millions of people around the world, making Machu Picchu one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world.

