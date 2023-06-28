“Fragile people, including cancer patients, can demand the right to be vaccinated against important diseases such as Herpes zoster, pneumonia and therefore pneumococcus, the flu, Covid and many other diseases. Information that must be derive from health professionals, general practitioners, but also from clinicians who follow frail people for priority pathologies”. Thus Roberta Siliquini, president of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti), on the sidelines of the event ‘Frames – Focusing on Herpes zoster. New prevention perspectives in cancer patients’, promoted by Gsk and underway in Rome.

“Fortunately – underlines Siliquini – we have many vaccines available that cover important pathologies that become even more severe when they affect elderly or frail people, or all those who cannot fail to have an adequate response to antigenic stimuli, with an immune system that does not is able to respond to infections that could be trivial in the rest of the population.The importance of these vaccinations – specifies the president Siti – lies in the fact that often pathologies that occur during oncological treatments can be the cause of interruption of the treatments themselves, or become particularly severe in patients who do not have an adequate immune response.”