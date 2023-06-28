We would have loved to describe the epic adventure of a heroic Dutchman and his Audi A6 Allroad here, but the truth is that we have no idea what this diesel on yellow plates is doing in America. We also have no idea why you would take an A6 TDI to the United States. This Audi A6 in Los Angeles is a special sight.

The license plate doesn’t teach us much and the license plate holder is not legible in the original photos either. Otherwise we could have called the garage. Do you have the golden tip? Then let us know. We are very curious about the story behind this Dutch Audi A6 TDI in America. For the enthusiasts: it is a 2.7-liter V6 with 163 hp and 450 Nm and an 80-liter diesel tank.

The MOT expired this week

This is an Audi A6 Allroad TDI with year of construction 2011 that came to the name of the current (private) owner in January 2021. The MOT expired last week, but we suspect that the agents in the US will not find out very soon. How long the Dutch Audi has been in the US, we dare not say. Just that he can’t be there for more than a year under US law.

What are the possibilities?

It is quite a special (and expensive) thing to have shipped all the way to America, such an old Audi A6 Allroad, and then also a diesel with a value of around 10,000 euros. Perhaps the owner arrived by yacht or freighter from the Netherlands and the car was on board. Or maybe it’s an expat who had a requirement from his employer that his own car could come to America.

In America, a Ferrari F40 is also driving around with Dutch license plates, but these are no longer valid license plates. These were on the car when the Ferrari was exported to the US and the owner thought they were cool. This Audi A6 still seems to really belong to a Dutchman, but unfortunately we still owe you the ‘why’.

You see more American cars in the Netherlands

You often see it the other way around: an expat buys a car in America and moves it to the Netherlands. The cars in America are cheaper and if you move (back) to the Netherlands you can take a car with you without paying taxes on it. For example, a BMW 3 series with American plates drove around in the Netherlands for a while with ‘BPMVRIJ’ on it.