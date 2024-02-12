Konami announced that Silent Hill: The Short Message has reached further 2 million downloads in just over 10 days of presence on the PlayStation Store, demonstrating how there is always great curiosity regarding the horror series in question.

The new “experience” free of Silent Hill was launched surprisingly with a “shadow drop” during the recent State of Play of Sony PlayStation, on January 31, 2024: since then we have seen it reach 1 million downloads in the space of a week and now 2 million in the following week, therefore it continues to attract a significant amount of audiences.

All this despite the fact that it was received rather negatively by the press, with rather low and insufficient ratings, but evidently not so much as to weaken the curiosity of users who continue to have a great desire for Silent Hill, apparently.