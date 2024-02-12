Konami announced that Silent Hill: The Short Message has reached further 2 million downloads in just over 10 days of presence on the PlayStation Store, demonstrating how there is always great curiosity regarding the horror series in question.
The new “experience” free of Silent Hill was launched surprisingly with a “shadow drop” during the recent State of Play of Sony PlayStation, on January 31, 2024: since then we have seen it reach 1 million downloads in the space of a week and now 2 million in the following week, therefore it continues to attract a significant amount of audiences.
All this despite the fact that it was received rather negatively by the press, with rather low and insufficient ratings, but evidently not so much as to weaken the curiosity of users who continue to have a great desire for Silent Hill, apparently.
A kind of PT
Silent Hill: The Short Message is a sort of “playable teaser”, which clearly recalls the idea of PT Even too clearly, as reported by several reviews, with the problem of not being able to hold a candle to Hideo Kojima's particular title which was then removed from the market.
In the free game, we find ourselves following the disturbing history of Anita, who after some messages from her friend Maya finds herself inside a dilapidated apartment building, dealing with dark presences that suddenly make all rational certainties collapse.
From here starts a terrifying adventure that requires you to explore the setting, known for suicides and violent deaths, in search of something that will be the key to getting out of the disturbing situation. In the meantime, we are waiting for a release date for Silent Hill 2, the remake which should be almost ready and is expected this year.
