KONAMI unveiled the release window and released the first trailer and new details for SILENT HILL: Ascension. Born from the collaboration between Genvid, Behavior Interactive, Bad Robot Games And dj2 Entertainmentthe title will be released worldwide during 2023. At the moment, however, the platforms on which it will be available have not yet been announced.

SILENT HILL: Ascension will have different protagonists from all over the world, who will be tormented by terrifying new monsters. Hidden in darkness, these creatures want to bring everything to darkness and have been called by a series of recent murders, as well as people’s feelings of guilt and hidden fears.

Inside the game the actions of millions of players will determine the outcome. Who will survive after watching the last scene? Who will find redemption, and who instead will be forced to eternal agonies? Even the developers don’t know how the game is going to turn out. The fate of the protagonists will be completely in the hands of the players. In fact, this time we won’t be alone to face this nightmare. As previously anticipated, it is a globally interactive experience in which players will directly influence how the story will continue.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you now with the first trailer for SILENT HILL: Ascensionwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: KONAMI Street Gematsu