If you are one of those who want to enjoy Silent Hill: Ascension, You can now pre-register from Google Play and the Apple App Store. This way you won’t miss any of its episodes. In these we will see the story of a group of people who are tormented by creatures from the eponymous town.

The way this experience works is as if it were a series. Every day a new episode will be released and viewers can vote for what will happen in the story. So not only will it be interactive, it will also be able to bring together a massive number of users to complete the narrative.

At the moment it was only announced for cell phones, although it is possible that it will be opened to other formats in the future. Another question that arises about Silent Hill: Ascension It is whether it can be repeated at some point. So maybe you don’t want to miss the opportunity to be there next October 31st. Are you fans of this franchise?

What else is on the way for Silent Hill?

Ascension It is one of the many projects with which Konami wants to bring back its horror saga. After this we will be waiting for another three that are still kept secret about their releases. Although we must admit that the future looks promising.

Source: Konami

One of the projects that looks closest is the remake of Silent Hill 2 which Bloober Team is already working on. One called simply F which will take us to Japan in the 60s. Finally we have Town Hall which promises to be a quite terrifying new experience. Do you think the saga will return from its slumber with all the power?

