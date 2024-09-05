When we talk about games from the past that can be enjoyed today, the topic of visual quality and filters always comes up. However, this is rarely a point of discussion in remakes. In this way, It’s a big surprise to hear that the remake of Silent Hill 2 will feature a 1990s-inspired filter.

Through a new tweet, Bloober Team revealed that the remake of Silent Hill 2 will feature a number of visual options. One of these will add a grain effect, color correction and display adjustments. In this way, the European company hopes to offer an experience similar to playing on a CRT television at the end of the last century, even if the original Silent Hill 2 It’s from 2001. This is what they said:

“We also created a ‘90s filter’ with grain effect, color correction and display adjustments to complete the old-school experience.”

Looking for the most immersive way to play SILENT HILL 2? You’ll have an option to turn off all UI elements! We’ve also created a “90s filter” with grain effect, color correction and screen adjustments to complete the old-school experience.#SILENTHILL #KONAMI #BlooberTeam pic.twitter.com/CwPKskFg8o — Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) September 4, 2024

The other visual section is a bit more interesting, since it reduces the player interface to a minimum, to the point that there is not a single element on screen that breaks the immersionIn this way, the player will have to be guided by the protagonist’s expressions to know his health status, or pay attention to head movements to find a hidden item.

In this way, Bloober Team wants to offer an experience that all fans can appreciate. We remind you that the remake of Silent Hill 2 It will be available on October 8, 2024. On related topics, here you can see the new trailer for this title. They also reveal the duration of the remake.

The minimal interface is a nice touch, and will surely be a favorite choice for more than one fan. However, the retro option sounds like an odd addition, which could counteract the modern style of the remake. However, it remains to be seen how this will be implemented once the final release reaches our hands.

Via: Bloober Team