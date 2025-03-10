Logistics was one of the key factors for which Volkswagen chose Sagunto to locate one of its three gigafactories of electric battery cells worldwide. However, Powerco, the subsidiary that builds and manages the plant has not yet closed all the planning.

And one of the issues in which the Margarita is still leveraging is In which port will land raw materials fundamental to produce the heart of the batteries: Sagunto or Valencia.

The closeness of both ports and their capacity was one of the elements that tilted the balance of the Valencian side. But beyond knowing that a large maritime node was guaranteed, the Volkswagen subsidiary is still analyzing in detail which of the two docks suits him to import it raw materials that suppose 80% of the chemical process of manufacturing cells. Powerco’s CFO, Javier Rivera, revealed that they had not yet opted for one or the other on a business day.

The final decision of the multinational will depend primarily on two factors, on the one hand the volume that finally has to download, for the technical capabilities of each dock, and on the other the origin of that raw material. In the case of Valencia springs concentrate more international lines If that merchandise arrived on ships that not only is destined for gigafactoría.

It is clear that Sagunto’s dock is a lot closer to the future installationthat in the case of opting for the Valencia terminals I would have to face the reality of the lack of north access and having to border the capital with the bypass (as its circumvaluation is known) with the extra cost of fuel and carbon footprint. In fact, Powerco has made it clear in several public forums that considers the north access of the port of Valencia essential to improve the connectivity between Sagunto and the docks of the capital.

The option of a shuttle train does not seem viable since a business report in its day ruled out its viability and The example of Ford and Almussafes, which continues to send almost 80% of its cars to the port in trucks For the saturated V-31 and V-30 despite having a railway terminal in the factory itself, it does not seem a good precedent.

Being both ports under the management of the Port Authority of ValenciaPowerco also avoids a possible war between them to capture its traffic. The APV roadmap in recent years has been to concentrate the containers in Valencia and try to transfer the other traffic to Sagunto, although with exceptions, such as the case of Ford. The Volkswagen subsidiary, with its 3,000 million euros investment and 3,000 jobswould enter that category of strategic and exceptional client through which that general policy would not have to follow.

The train paper

The route through which the battery cells manufactured in the plant will be transported. From the beginning Volkswagen opted precisely for Sagunto to be located at the crossroads that links the Mediterranean corridor with the corridor that reaches the Cantabrian in Bilbao by Zaragoza and Pamplona. A point that allows you to carry by train which will propel your electric cars both to the factory of Martorell in Barcelona as to Landaben in Navarra.

In fact, another of the works that advances to forced marches next to the future facilities is a new railway terminal that will allow the loading and unloading of merchandise a few meters from the factory.