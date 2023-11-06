The good news is that the starters have recovered, and above all that the midfield has suddenly become the land of abundance. And so Stefano Pioli, for the key match against PSG which will direct Milan’s destiny in this Champions League (and perhaps not only in the tournament) prepares a classic Devil, with a possible overtaking in the middle: in the last few hours Yunus Musah’s prices have risen , which then undermines Rade Krunic. There are chances that the 20-year-old American will complete the trio in midfield against the Parisians, together with Reijnders and Loftus-Cheek, who has just returned after more than a month’s absence (the English ex-Chelsea player, who entered the race on Saturday in the defeat against Udijese, has not played since Milan-Lazio on 30 September).