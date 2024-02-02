The Santiago Bernabéu will host the last of the three Madrid derbies that we have been able to enjoy in this exciting last month. For now, the history is in one match for each team, so this match seems key for the future of both teams in the League, with Real Madrid that will aim to continue competing at the top of the table, while Atlético de Madrid will try to seek its promotion to the top positions, so, in a duel like this, anything can happen.
In Real Madrid's vanguard, Antonio Rüdiger emerges as the crucial defensive bastion given the recent absences in the rearguard. His experience and solidity are essential to counteract any attack from Atlético. Jude Bellingham, at 20 years old, has emerged as a sensation, scoring 18 goals in 27 games and becoming Merengue's top scorer. Vinícius Júnior, after his dazzling hat-trick in the Super Cup final, stands as the spearhead of the Madrid attack. Accompanying him, Kroos, in a state of grace, is the vital pulse of the midfield. Carvajal and Nacho, in an unexpected partnership, have become a formidable force in defense. This duo has undergone a metamorphosis since last season, raising the team's level to new heights.
This is what Real Madrid's lineup would look like (4-1-3-2)
Goalie: Lunin
Defenses: Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Ferland Mendy
Midfielders: Kroos, Valverde, Bellingham, Camavinga
Forwards: Rodrygo, Vincius
In Atlético's defensive line, Witsel stands out as an integral defender, providing solidity and tactical vision. In the center of the field, Samuel Lino consolidates himself as the driving force of the team, playing the role of agitator with mastery. The offensive duo formed by Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata is the nightmare of rival defenses. Griezmann has amassed 18 goals in 32 games, while Morata has been equally prolific with 19 goals in 30 games. These stratospheric figures show his ability to unbalance and define in front of the goal.
This is what Atlético de Madrid's lineup would look like (3-5-2)
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Savic, Witsel, Reinildo
Midfielders: Nahuel Molina, Marcos Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Samuel Lino
Forwards: Griezmann, Morata
