The Government Commission of the Cabildo Ahome made the final computation of the plebiscite for the appointment of trustees.

There were no surprises when opening the boxes that had the minutes inside, since the results that appeared in the ones that the candidates and their teams had were confirmed. The attention was on the unions of El Guayabo, San Miguel and El Carrizo where in the preliminary results the opposition candidates came out ahead with a reduced margin. And some boxes were missing.

For example, Isidro Alcaraz was ahead of Sandra Leyva in El Carrizo; Horacio Álvarez to Karina Valdez in San Miguel and Selene Valdez to Rosario Armenta in El Guayabo. However, by opening the voting booths and counting the missing tally sheets, the somersault was formalized. Isidro, Horacio and Selene only caressed the triumph. Ramón Urías in La Higuera; Santiago García in the Villa de Ahome; María de Jesús Castro in the Central, and Ulises Pinzón in Topo won resoundingly.

The new trustees are expected to carry out their work, have a rapprochement with the population and make the necessary arrangements to resolve the problems. This because those who leave left much to be desired.