Sigrid Kaag will no longer be the party leader for D66 in the upcoming elections in November. A spokesperson for the party confirmed this to the ANP news agency on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, after previous reports in Fidelity.

The reason for resigning her job is the heavy burden that her position has drawn on her family, according to the politician. Kaag is seriously threatened and heavily protected, which is hard for her family.

In the interview with Fidelity she indicates that her children should be able to study and work in peace. “They should be able to have their own experiences, which are independent of what your father or mother does or what people think of them.”

The former party leader of D66 will remain as caretaker Minister of Finance. She will continue to do so pending the elections in November and the subsequent cabinet formation. It is still unclear what she will do next and whether that will be in the Netherlands. It is also unknown who will succeed her.

Party leader elections

Kaag took office as party leader of D66 in 2020 and expectations were high for the elections in 2021. She gained five seats and made D66 the second party in the Chamber.

At D66, party leader elections will take place in the short term. Candidates can apply next week.