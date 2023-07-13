Egypt | Research: Ancient Egyptian artists retouched their works afterwards

Philippe Walter, director of the French Scientific Research Center, compared the phenomenon to the way the great Renaissance Painters corrected their work.

On Wednesday of the published study, the Egyptian artists who lived at the time of the pharaohs retouched their work afterwards by, for example, changing of Ramses II in the picture, the place of the pharaoh’s scepter and by subtly correcting the pharaoh’s necklace and headdress. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

Until now, archaeologists have considered the art of the tombs in the King’s Valley to be conventional visual art that follows certain rules.

International the research team used new types of imaging and chemical analysis techniques. With their help, the researchers revisited the famous Valley of the Kings near Luxor. The first archaeologists arrived in the Valley of the Kings as early as the 19th century, and art and other treasures have been searched for there ever since.

A pioneer in the research turned out to be a small robot that examined the wall paintings with X-ray, ultraviolet and infrared light in the same way as equipment used in medicine, said Philippe Walter From the French Center for Scientific Research (CNRS).

Priest Nakhtamon’s the picture of Ramses II decorating the tomb was painted around 1200 BC. The pharaoh is depicted wearing a necklace and headdress and holding a royal scepter.

“We do not expected that a very formal image like this, made to clearly depict a certain era, would have had corrections made afterwards,” said Walter.

A nobleman was found with similar indications of fixing pictures I’m going from the grave. He is shown with his hands outstretched towards Osiris, the god of the dead. According to the analysis, the position of the other arm in the picture had been moved after the picture was drawn. Changes had also been made to the skin color pigment.

It is not known how long after the work was completed it was retouched or why the images were corrected in the first place.

According to researchers, the phenomenon proves that artistic creation was already free in ancient Egypt.

Walter compared the phenomenon to the way the great Renaissance Painters corrected their work afterwards.