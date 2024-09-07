Sigourney Weaver is a legendary actress, known for her participation in science fiction sagas such as Alien and Avatar. Now, recently, it was revealed that Her next cinematic foray will take her to the universe of Star Wars as part of the cast of The Mandalorian & Grogu.

In an interview with Deadline, Weaver revealed that He is currently filming his scenes for The Mandalorian & Grogu. While she can’t share any more details at the moment, this is something that fans of the actress have been waiting for for years. This is what she had to say about it:

“I met Grogu for the first time the other day. I’m filming him before I go to London to film The Tempest at the end of the year. I can’t say much about it now, but it’s fun to jump between all these different universes.”

Unfortunately, at the moment we don’t have any further details about Sigourney Weaver’s involvement, or even the plot of the film. However, Many hope that The Mandalorian & Grogu not only is it the end of these charactersbut rather offers us the next chapter in the saga directed by Jon Favreau.

The Mandalorian & Grogu It will hit theaters on May 22, 2026. In related topics, you can learn more about this film here. Similarly, the fourth season of The Mandalorian still standing.

Via: Deadline