Baseball | The three-hour battle in Tampere ended with Jymy’s victory: “Not even a wall would have stopped”

Fnnish baseball|Mansen’s sold-out nesting carnival ended with the victory of the visiting Jymy men.

To Tampere Two sold-out Superpesis final matches (2,850 spectators) were seen in Kaup on Saturday. The women of Manse PP won the championship on the afternoon of the carnival, but the men of the club lost the home advantage in their opening match at the end of the evening.

Regular season winner Manse lost to Sotkamo’s Jymy 0–1 (2–2, 0–0, 0–1) in a battle that lasted more than three hours. Jymy’s game-tying super inning was backed by a wildcard that brought in the winning run in a no-fire inning Elmeri Purmonen. Joker Roope Korhonen sent home Purmonen with a pressure ball into the second bag. In the opening period, the two were in the same job with opposite roles, when Purmonen, who was the last batter of the inning, homered Korhonen with a backhand hit.

“I was able to run with such enthusiasm that not even a wall would have stopped me. The teammates performed brilliantly in the away game. Iivari Vihanto fetched all the beats between and Samuel Huotari threw an absolutely magical booth”, emphasized 22-year-old crystal grower Purmonen.

In the evening of the outdoor game, Jymy’s power glove had made eight burns Kalle Kuosmanen. Three wins are required for the championship.

Manse was ahead 20–11 in three-pointers in the game, but the home team’s only regular run was scored by the game-tying scorer in the last inning of the opening period. Henri Puputti. Tomi Lehtonen sivalsi the mayor of an empty field.

“We created a lot of chances, but all the runs in the game seemed to come from errors in the outfield game. Our homecoming wasn’t what it should have been, but Jymy’s away game performances must be praised. Now let’s go to Kuopio for the night and watch the game again on the bus”, listed Mansen’s game manager Jani Komulainen.

Kempele’s Kiri lost the first bronze match at home to Kouvola Ballonlyöji 1–2 (5–3, 1–3, 1–2).

In any case, the WC bronze medals will be awarded on Sunday in Kouvola. If KeKi wins on Sunday, the dullest medals will be decided in an extra homecoming race.