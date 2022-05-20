A high level of cholesterol in the blood can cause problems in the legs, such as peripheral arteriosclerosis.

According to UC Davis Vascular Center Clinic data, high cholesterol does not show any symptoms, but it can cause complications, the most serious of which is lameness (pain and cramps). Signs of peripheral arteriosclerosis include fatigue and a burning sensation in the buttocks, thighs, and calves muscles while walking.

The center’s experts point out that the factors for developing the disease are smoking, advanced age, diabetes, overweight or obesity, lethargy, high blood pressure, and genetic factors as well.

In order to reduce the risk of high cholesterol level in the blood, it must first of all reduce its level, by reducing the intake of foods containing saturated fats, and replacing some of them with unsaturated fats.

Experts advise giving up eating butter, ghee, fatty red meat and cheese and replacing them with vegetable oils, avocados, nuts, seeds and fatty fish.