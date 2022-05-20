The imminent departure of the Ivorian and the decline in Diaz’s performance open a hole in the Rossoneri squad. The top is Nkunku, but Leipzig is asking too much

The attention of the whole Milan world from now to Sunday will be totally centered on the Scudetto goal: three days to be lived with concentration, determination, hunger for victory after so many dark years. From next week, however, the celebrations – or the terrible disappointment in the event of overtaking Inter at the last corner – will already be part of the past. And we will start building the team for next season. The preliminary unknown is of a corporate nature: first of all it is necessary to understand who the new owners will be, if the Elliott fund will really complete the sale of the club. Then it will only be transfer time, and the Rossoneri squad has some positions to strengthen. One in particular: that of the central attacking midfielder. See also Giant Botman and multitasking Sanches: anatomy of two future AC Milan fans

Diaz again? – This season, the original plan foresaw the consecration of Brahim Diaz, who not for nothing had obtained the number 10 shirt vacated by Calhanoglu. It only worked in the first months, because the Spaniard – after recovering from Covid – no longer shone in terms of performance and continuity. Milan have the right to keep him on loan for another year, but it must be understood if and how much Stefano Pioli is still aiming at us. What is certain is that in recent weeks he has favored the advancement of Kessie in the “under tip” position. And when the Ivorian got back in the middle, there was room for Krunic up ahead.

Jolly Renato – Kessie, however, will definitely leave, destination Barcelona. A nice problem, although widely announced and expected, which the director Maldini and the director Massara will have to remedy. The preferred profile to replace the “President” is that of Renato Sanches, 24-year-old Portuguese from Lille. That if necessary he can also play as an attacking midfielder, just like Kessie. Of course, the top solution would be another: Christopher Nkunku, who just today opened to his possible departure (“I’ll see myself in Leipzig for now, then anything can happen”). The Frenchman’s card, however, is valued at over 60 million, and it is a sum that Milan does not intend to put on the plate. The other scenario is to go looking for a “7-10” like last summer. That is a player able to play both the right winger and the attacking midfielder. The identikit, at the end of August, led to Junior Messias, whose redemption is far from certain: should the Brazilian leave, it is possible that the Rossoneri will go in search of an element with similar characteristics. See also Gazzetta TV: the latest video news from the world of sport

