lucky citizens They are those who receive the municipal authorities in their neighborhood or street to inaugurate works or make visits to learn about the conditions of the settlement.

Not so those who, due to more complaints they make, as long as the presence of the mayor is not scheduled edgar gonzalez or Governor Rubén Rocha, the problems and affectations in his sector continue.

It is not about first and second class citizens, because if that were the case then the current administration would be the same as all of them, a flashy embellishment because the president will pass through here and thus avoid attracting our attention.

While is true that Mazatlan it was in total neglect, and it cannot be recovered in a few months, if the authorities could be more empathetic and by simply covering potholes throughout the city they can win the sympathy of the citizenry.

