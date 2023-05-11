Over the years, the world of video games has become a true synonym for inclusion, both thanks to representation of many types of characters different than with the development of new ones accessibility options which allow even players with difficulties to be able to easily enjoy their favorite titles. Over time there are many initiatives that have inextricably linked video games and inclusionand today we are talking about an entirely Italian initiative.

To celebrate the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom The Committee of the Italian Deaf Youth has created a glossary that translates some of the terms in the game into Sign language (LIS). This project was sponsored by theNational Organization of the Deaf and recognized by Nintendo Italyand allowed the debut of LIS in the world of video games.

We leave you now with the video glossary, under which you can find further information on this very important initiative thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

ITALIAN SIGN LANGUAGE MAKES ITS DEBUT IN THE WORLD OF VIDEO GAMES

ENS AND NINTENDO ITALIA SUPPORT THE INITIATIVE OF ITALIAN YOUNG DEAF DEDICATED TO THE LEGEND OF ZELDA. A SIGN WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS!

Young deaf video game enthusiasts celebrate the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by creating for the first time a glossary of terms in Italian sign language taken from one of the most iconic video game sagas ever. The initiative was sponsored by the Ente Nazionale dei Deaf and the Committee for Deaf Youth and received special recognition from Nintendo Italia.

Milan, 10 May 2023 – Born from the creative mind of the Japanese Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka, The Legend of Zelda is a saga that has significantly influenced the history of video games, leaving an indelible mark on all those who, pad in hand, have experienced the hero’s adventures at least once Links. This magnetic charm has also conquered generations of deaf people thanks above all to the typical formula of the giant Nintendo who has always found a distinctive balance between action and simplicity. To celebrate a decade-long passion and the long-awaited arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomi deaf youthdriven by the initiative of Natalia Colombogodmother of the project and great fan of the saga, have created a glossary of terms in Italian sign language (LIS) taken directly from the video game and shared it online making it available to everyone.

Although this project is carried out in Italian sign language, its implementation has also seen the involvement of the deaf communities of JapanofIndia and ofAmerica, with the aim of uniting and inspiring deaf gamers from all over the world. With the patronage of‘ENS (National Organization for the protection and assistance of the Deaf) and of Italian Deaf Youth Committeethe initiative was born from feeling with the protagonist Linksglobally remembered for having almost never uttered a word and aims to expand the LIS vocabulary and create awareness by exploiting the power of a medium that connects millions of people in every country without distinction.

Sign languages ​​have been used for over 72 million of people in the world. For this reason and to make nations aware of guaranteeing the inviolable rights of deaf people, in 2018 the UN established the International Day of Sign Languagesset each year at September 23rd. Sign languages ​​are languages ​​in all respects because they have their own grammar, syntax, community of reference, they evolve over time and are transmitted from generation to generation. They are languages ​​which, unlike vocal ones, exploit the visual channel to convey both verbal forms (the signs themselves) and non-verbal aspects, such as intonation, communicated through facial expressions and body movements. Furthermore, sign languages ​​have mechanisms of evolutionary dynamics and territorial variation (the “dialects”) and represent a very important tool of cultural transmission. Disability has always been a challenge for the video game industry and the 360° inclusion of the most fragile people encounters a particular internal push also thanks to prizes awarded to those products that manage to introduce technologies capable of shortening these distances. In any case, the video game has always and by nature been an accessible means of entertainment for deaf people thanks to the presence of subtitles and the possibility of actively participating in the course of events that make this medium a favorite of the community. Nintendo Italy supported the initiative, recognizing the glossary and supporting the community of young deaf people in this beautiful project of connection and awareness.

Natalia, deaf since birth, has repeatedly represented a link between the deaf and hearing by collaborating with ClioMakeUp and Matilde Vicenzi and participating in the Two Fingerz music video: Fiori nei Cannoni. Winner of the Miss Deaf International competition in 2018 and European vice-champion in 2011 with the Deaf Women’s Volleyball National Team in Turkey, Natalia made accessibility the central theme of her degree thesis for the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan: a plan to allow people with disabilities to participate in events with the same opportunities as able-bodied people. Beside her, Luca Falbointerpreter LIS, CODA (Child Of Deaf Adults, children of deaf parents), family pedagogical consultant, trainer and consultant on diversity, equity and inclusion for companies and businesses, as well as co-founder and vice president of the Fedora cultural association and disability manager.

With more than 30 chapters to make up its lineup, including the main titles and numerous side episodes, The Legend of Zelda, the action-adventure by definition, has been a pioneer since its debut in writing videogame history, capable of guiding and marking future works forever, even becoming an icon in mass culture. Released for the first time in 1986 on Nintendo Entertainment System, has several titles defined by critics as true masterpieces of the genre. Among these, it also finds ample space The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wildthe chapter of the saga that in 2017 ushered in the arrival of Nintendo Switch and revolutionized the gaming world. Six years later, after a long wait, the hero’s last adventure Links can finally continue with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomcoming on May 12th exclusively on Nintendo Switch And Nintendo Switch – Oled model.

Below i terms cited in video: Legend of Zelda, Zelda, Link, Ganondorf, Triforce, reverto, compositor, ultraman, ascensus, paravela, Boblin, Hyrule, Master Sword, stasis, magnesis, cryonis, Gerudo, Sheikah, Rito, Hylia, shrines, rupees, Zora, Goron, Korok, Kokiri and Nintendo Switch.