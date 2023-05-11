A truck loaded with oxygen cylinders it exploded at Milan in Zone Roman Gate, at the corner between via Pier Lombardo and via Vasari. The explosion, which occurred on Thursday morning May 11, 2023caused a fire which also affected the parked cara pharmacy and a nearby building that has been evacuated, at number 19 of via Vasari. Fortunately, the explosion caused no casualties. Only the truck driver remained wound in one hand and one leg and was carried in code yellow at the hospital.

A loud explosion was heard in many areas of Milancaused by the fire that would have started from a parked loaded van tank of oxygen intended for a pharmacy.

The chauffeur 53 years old attempted to limit the damage trying to put out the fire and for this he was injured reporting burns one hand and one leg.

The fire subsequently caused thevehicle explosion with all its tank load and destroyed dozens of parked cars and some scooters.

One was among the wounded nun at the nearby nursery, who was bruised to the head from a fall following theshock wave from the explosion. They were also evacuated further 200 people from nearby buildings.

The truck exploded in a central area of ​​Milan, more precisely in the area Roman Gateat the corner between via Pier Lombardo and via Vasari, with a large black cloud in the sky of the Lombard capital.

They went to the scene immediately Fire fighters, along with local police and an ambulance. The explosion could probably have been caused by a technical problem on the van. The driver was in fact inspecting the engine compartment for a probable fault.

The oxygen cylinders exploded on the truck in Milan are pressurized containers that contain gaseous oxygen used for therapies. They are often used in medical settings to provide oxygen to patients who have difficulty breathing or who need more oxygen to breathe properly.

Oxygen cylinders can also be used in other situations, such as in low-pressure environments such as airplanes or caves, or in activities such as scuba diving, where oxygen is breathed through specialized masks or equipment.

It is important to handle oxygen cylinders with care, as oxygen is a highly flammable gas and can be dangerous if not handled properly.

