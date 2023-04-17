Drug seizure in Sicily, 70 floating packages full of cocaine intercepted

There Finance Guard scores (another) sensational result in the fight against drug trafficking. In fact, off the eastern coast of Sicily, the provincial command of the Guardia di Finanza of Catania, together with the air-naval group of Messina, intercepted floating necks intended for someone who did not have time to collect their goods. Within the 70 packages inspected, approximately 1600 sticks, equivalent to two tons of cocaine. This amount, according to estimates, resold at retail would be profitable about 400 million euros.

Precisely because of the enormous value, the “journey” at sea had been prepared with all the precautions: each package was accompanied by a luminous signaling device and they were all held together by nets which prevented their dispersion. Even the packaging had been made with care, to avoid water infiltration that would ruin the contents and to ensure buoyancy, despite the heavy load. In short, the senders of the precious drug raft they had foreseen any eventuality, forgetting the most dangerous for their illicit trafficking, which in the end promptly occurred.

There Finance Guardhaving safely provided the load, started un aerial reconnaissance activity by aircraft of the Pratica di Mare aero-maritime exploration group and the Catania air maneuver section for check for the presence of further missing parcels in the area surrounding the discovery area. It remains to intercept who came up with this “brilliant” idea.

