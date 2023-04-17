Aprilia, happy but not too much

A Grand Prix of the Americas two-sided forAprilia, which leaves Austin with some disappointments mixed with positive results. On the one hand, in fact, there is the regret for the crash of Aleix Espargarò in the first half of the race, with the Spaniard who then had to raise the white flag. On the other hand, on the contrary, there is the satisfaction for the great comeback of Maverick Viñaleswho didn’t particularly shine on Saturday with the 10th place in the Sprint race.

Viñales’ comeback

In the real GP on the Italian Sunday evening, however, the number 12 came close to the podium after starting from eighth place on the starting grid, finishing in fourth position both at the end of the race and in the provisional classification of the championship, behind the winner of the GP of the Americas: Alex Rins. A convincing test therefore for the 28-year-old, despite the problems accused by the Venetian company during the Texan weekend.

Where to improve

The demonstration of Viñales’ happiness is witnessed by the words released at the end of the race, without hiding the aspects on which he still needs to improve together with his team: “I’m really happy – explained the 2013 Moto3 champion – it was a very fast race and I always rode fastrecovering many positions. However, we will have to improve the startbecause there is no doubt that being able to stay ahead in the early stages of the race would make our results even better!”

Strength points

The fact remains that, beyond the problems, Viñales also highlighted Aprilia’s strengths, the same ones the Spaniard will focus on in order to obtain an even more valid result in view of the GP scheduled in two weeks’ time in Jerez de la Fronteraand therefore in front of his home crowd: “We have the speedand this is very important – he added – with this bike I feel very strong even when I have to fight in a tussle with the other riders, so much so that today I managed to make a lot of overtaking and to be effective even when braking despite missing the right side of the wing. We are faster than I expectedafter three races I’m in a good position in the standings and we’re going to Jerez confident”.