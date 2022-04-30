Eurostat, four Italian regions among the worst in the EU

Four Italian regions among the worst for employment rate in the EU second Eurostat. They are, in order, Sicily (with an employment rate between 15 and 64 years of 41.1%,), Campania (41.3%), Calabria (42%) e Puglia (46.7%). It must be said that the average rate for the EU27 is 68.4%.

The rate is even lower for women with just 29.1% in Campania and Sicily and 30.5% in Calabria. With our regions there is French Guiana (41.4% which, however, is located in South America).

Italy, employment rate ok in the North. The gap with the South and the comparison with Greece. Eurostat data

In 2021 the employment rate in Italy it was 58.2% but the territorial gaps are large. In fact, for example, the province of Bolzano it records 70.7%, a figure higher than the EU average. The northwest travels quite well with 65.9% and the North East rises to 67.2%: they are close to the EU average (68.4%) while the South therefore it struggles with more than 20 fewer occupancy points (45.2%).

A comparison can be made with the Greece which has a lower employment rate than the Italian average (57.2%, the worst in the EU), but has fewer regional differences with the less occupied area (Iperios) which has an employment rate of 50.7%.

