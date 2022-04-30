Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in the presentation of guarantees to preside over the PP of the Community of Madrid. / EFE

Isabel Díaz Ayuso puts the direct to be elected president of the PP of the Community of Madrid by acclamation. The candidacy of the regional president has achieved a total of 6,039 endorsements that place her as the only candidate for the position in the congress that the organization will hold on May 20 and 21. The amount of support, which must now be compared by the committee that prepares the conclave, even exceeds those that, for example, Pablo Casado presented four years ago to lead the party at the national level.

The president of the Community of Madrid is already caressing with her fingers the main objective that she set herself after sweeping the regional elections a year ago. By adding more seats than the entire left together and neutralizing the advance of Vox, Ayuso used the results of 4-M as a letter of introduction to try to control the apparatus of the regional organization. However, Casado maneuvered for months to try to avoid it. He was delaying the congress that must elect new leadership, pending since the departure of Cristina Cifuentes in 2018, and even encouraged an alternative candidacy led by José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

After the total war that ended with Casado outside the office on the seventh floor of Genoa and the arrival of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, any other route that does not pass through Ayuso has disappeared. Almeida has closed ranks with the president and was even one of the first to endorse her, while the new national leader of the PP has prioritized the Community of Madrid in the long calendar of regional congresses that the conservative formation must hold in the coming months. Of course, it has also subtracted the media focus from the conclave by making it coincide with that of Galicia, where Alfonso Rueda will take over.

Ayuso went last Wednesday to the headquarters of the PP in Madrid, also located in Génova 13, to deliver the signatures required by the statutes to confirm the candidacy. Faced with the 90 required, he presented 150; among them, those of all the district presidents of the city of Madrid and of the main municipalities of the region. The mayor of the capital, Almeida, and the former president of the Esperanza Aguirre Community were some of those who stamped their signature. The term was open until Friday afternoon, when the 6,039 supports mentioned were counted.