Cucchi and Soumahoro on the list: “It is for them that we have negotiated on safe seats”

Ilaria Cucchi and the trade unionist Aboubakar Soumahoro are candidates in the political elections with the Italian Left and Green Europe. This was announced by the leaders of the two parties, united in a cartel, Nicola Fratoianni and Angelo Bonelli: “Sometimes people, with their stories, are able more than many words to represent a different idea of ​​the country we would like. Today we want to tell you for whom we treated the ‘safe’ seats: who we want to bring to Parliament. two figures who, as far as we are concerned, help to tell the story of the best Italy, which is able to fight vigorously for the rights of all, for dignity, for justice. We are very proud to announce these two candidates “, he said. Fratoianni.

“I am pleased to announce that you have agreed to run with our alliance Aboubakar Soumahoro. I am very excited, he is an important figure who has been defending the invisible for many years “, added Bonelli.” Imagine, let’s imagine, if a person like Aboubakar was leading this country “.

“There are stories of this country that have been terrible but that have turned into battles. There are people who with a hard and painful history, but also extraordinarily powerful, have helped to tell this country that it can be changed. from collective strength.This extraordinary woman is Ilaria Cucchi, which I thank very much for accepting our proposal. She will also be a candidate in one of our colleges. Yes, I have treated for the colleges. One of the names I have treated for is that of Ilaria. Because it is one of the possibilities to tell another story in the next legislature “, explained Fratoianni.

Subscribe to the newsletter

