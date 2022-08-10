Supermassive Games has released an update in case you want more hardcore quick time events.

Since its launch on June 10 of this year, The Quarry has continued to receive content through various updates carried out by Super Massive Games. The most important has been available since July and is the inclusion of multiplayer, but this week it has received a new patch.

We can make QTEs harderThe update, available to download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, adds the option to make quick time events more difficult, that is, that we have less reaction time to correctly press the buttons that appear on the screen in extreme situations. This feature, called ‘Minimum Time’, is ideal for those looking for a little more difficulty and tension in the face of the threat of death, although it is only available in single player mode.

Along with this feature, the possibility of combine subtitles in different languages ​​with the English dubbingan option that will be celebrated by those who were waiting to be able to play listening to the voices in the original version but with the text translated into Spanish.

Otherwise, add a few bug fixes and general polish, although it is a title that we can try with a demo on Xbox and Steam in case we have any questions about it. If you want to know how our experience with the Supermassive and 2K title was, we encourage you to take a look at The Quarry analysis signed by Toni Piedrabuena two months ago.

