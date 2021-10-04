In view of the 2022 World Championship, Alfa Romeo is the only team that has not yet confirmed its complete line-up. In addition to the engagement of Valtteri Bottas – who will replace compatriot Kimi Raikkonen – the second seat of the Swiss car does not yet have a certain name. The hypotheses, together with that of the renewal of Antonio Giovinazzi, all concern the Chinese Guanyu Zhou, temporarily second in the Formula 2 championship standings.

With the exception of the candidacy of the Asian driver and the weaker one of the Frenchman Theo Pourchaire, another young F2 talent like the Russian would not seem to be included in this special list. Robert Shwartzman. The Prema Racing rider, third in the ranking and winner of two races this year, is in his second season in the category, as well as boasting a place in the Ferrari Driver Academy from 2017. Despite this highly respected curriculum, the 22-year-old (born in Israel but raised in Russia) would therefore not be part of the plans of Alfa Romeo, a team that is part of the Ferrari Academy program.

As if that were not enough, Shwartzman also has no guarantees regarding his future, having not signed any contract for 2022. In this regard, the 2019 Formula 3 champion hopes to be able to land in Formula 1, also accepting the role of third driver. : “It’s not up to me to decide – commented – I’m trying to do my best to try to prove to Ferrari that I can work with them, and I hope they notice. As for me, now I have to focus on Formula 2, but if the opportunity arises for a third driver engagement I would be honored and happy. It would be extra motivation for me – he added – because I will have to work and train to be ready, should such an opportunity arise, to jump into an F1 car. I still have to be 100% prepared for this opportunity – concluded the Russian – even if it is not very likely to happen ”.