2021 administrative elections, who won: all the definitive results | Winners

ADMINISTRATIVE ELECTIONS WHO WON – The administrative elections took place on Sunday 3 and Monday 4 October, with twelve million Italians voting in 1.157 city ​​(here the complete list): but who won this important electoral round and what are the definitive results? In these municipal elections you voted in 6 regional capitals, Rome, Turin, Milan, Trieste, Bologna and Naples, and in 14 provincial capital city, Pavia, Benevento, Caserta, Cosenza, Grosseto, Isernia, Latina, Novara, Pordenone, Ravenna, Rimini, Salerno, Savona, Varese. On the same day, the regional elections were also held in Calabria and the supplementary elections of the Chamber of Deputies in the Siena-Arezzo and Rome-Primavalle colleges. Below, the winners of the 2021 administrative elections.

2021 MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS: ROME

Enrico Michetti – Center-right (31.5%)

Roberto Gualtieri – Center left (26%)

Milan

Beppe Sala – Center Left (56.5%)

Luca Bernardo – Center-right (32.9%)

Naples

Gaetano Manfredi – Center left (64.6%)

Catello Maresca – Center-right (21.1%)

Bologna

Matteo Lepore – Center Left (62.4%)

Fabio Battistini – Center-right (29.3%)

ADMINISTRATIVE ELECTIONS 3-4 OCTOBER 2021: TURIN

Stefano Lo Russo – Center Left (42.1%)

Paolo Damilano – Center-right (39.1%)

Calabria regionals

Roberto Occhiuto – Center-right (54.86%)

Amalia Bruni – Center Left (28.19%)

By-election Chamber

SIENA

Enrico Letta – Center Left (49.92%)

Tommaso Marrocchesi Marzi – Center-right (37.83%)

ROME

Andrea Casu – Center Left (43.77%)

Pasquale Calzetta – Center-right (37.18%)

ALL ABOUT ADMINISTRATIVES 2021