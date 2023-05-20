Shrek: plot, characters, voice actors and movie streaming

Tonight, 20 May 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Shrek is broadcast, a 2001 animated film directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson, based on the 1990 fairy tale of the same name by William Steig. The film is also the first film in the green ogre film series. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Shrek is an imposing green ogre who lives alone in a wooden house in a swamp and avoids all social contact as humans have always considered ogres to be evil. Although he appears grumpy and lonely, Shrek is actually good and selfless. In a place not far from his swamp, some of Lord Farquaad’s guards are buying fairytale creatures, sold by their owners: Farquaad is a ruthless dictator, who wants to make all magical creatures, considered useless by him, disappear from his fiefdoms. A talking donkey named Donkey, at the time of being sold by his mistress, manages to escape and, entering the forest, meets Shrek.

Donkey, finally free, follows Shrek to the swamp, begging him to be able to stay with him; after numerous requests, the ogre allows him to stay near his house, on condition that he does not enter the house. That night, while Donkey sleeps in front of Shrek’s house, most of the exiled creatures pour into the swamp to camp there; some of them manage to enter the ogre’s house, who impatiently throws them out. Infuriated Shrek then decides to go and look for Lord Farquaad to speak to you directly, and heads towards his castle with Donkey, since he is the only one who knows where he is; so they head to Duloc, the fortress-city of the ruthless dictator.

Shrek: characters and voice actors

We’ve seen some hints about the plot of Shrek, but who are the characters and voice actors in the film? Here is the full list:

Renato Cecchetto: Shrek

Nanni Baldini as Donkey

Wild Money: Princess Fiona

Oreste RizziniLord Farquaad

Massimiliano Manfredi as Monsieur Hood

Pino I teach: Magic Mirror

Corrado Conforti: Pinocchio

Gerolamo Alchieri: Bad Wolf

Elena Magoia: Donkey’s mistress

Valerio Ruggeri: Bishop

Streaming and TV

Where to see Shrek on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast today – 20 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.