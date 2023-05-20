Even and odd: plot, cast and streaming of the movie with Bud Spencer and Terence Hill

This evening, Saturday 20 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4 Pari e Oddi, a 1978 film directed by Sergio Corbucci with Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Ensign Johnny Firpo is given the task of busting a gang of illegal bookies. Their leader is called Paragoulis, known as the Greek, known for being a great poker player. For Johnny it is also an opportunity to meet his half-brother Charlie, truck driver and former gambler now repentant, friend of Sister Susanna, hostile to Johnny after his father Mike had abandoned him and his mother to get with Johnny’s mother . Given his history at the green table, however, Charlie can give Johnny a big hand with the investigations, also for having known Paragoulis and his men well. However, it won’t be easy to break the ice with the surly Charlie.

Posing as a hitchhiker, Johnny manages to hitch a ride without revealing anything to his brother about the investigation or their relationship. After a few light skirmishes, in order not to lose contact with Charlie, Johnny steals his truck using Paragoulis’ men. The two find themselves in a junkyard at a car race: intending to get his hands on Johnny to get his truck back, Charlie rams him several times and the two begin to duel, sending each other off the track. Only at this point does Johnny reveal that he is his half-brother, without saying anything about the investigation, and takes him to his father whom he hadn’t seen for years. Johnny manages to convince his father, promising him a share of the winnings, and the two make Charlie believe that the money they win will be used for the operation in the eyes of his now blind father.

Even and odd: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Even and Odds, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Bud Spencer as Charlie Firpo

Terence HillJohnny Firpo

Luciano Catenacci: the Greek

Marisa Laurito: Sister Susanna

Kim McKay: blonde woman accomplice of the criminals

Salvatore Borgese: Nymphus

Jerry LesterMike Firpo

Woody Woodbury as Admiral O’Connor

Carlo Reali: admiral

Riccardo Pizzuti: Left-handed

Claudio Ruffini: Woodpecker

Sergio Smacchi: Slim

Vincenzo Maggio: Cap

Giovanni Cianfriglia: henchman

Giancarlo Bastianoni: Verdone

Salvatore Basile: Henchman

Streaming and TV

Where to see odd and even on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 20 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.