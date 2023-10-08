Sunday, October 8, 2023, 10:20



The majority of Spaniards have finished their summer holidays. After beach getaways and exotic trips around the world, it’s time to get back to the routine, but many continue to share memories of their exciting summer vacations. Thanks to social networks it is possible to visit distant places and know first-hand if it is worth going to some corners of the world.

People are uploading more and more videos of their trips telling their personal experience, recommending hotels and restaurants. In addition, many reveal some curiosities on social networks like TikTok. On this platform you can find all kinds of content and people are encouraged to tell personal experiences of all kinds until they become viral stories.

Show what they do with their towels on a Nile cruise



Many users have used TikTok to tell curiosities that happened during their summer vacations. The user @ Meiry.plegue has shared a very funny video with one of the anecdotes that happened to her during the trip she took with her family to Egypt, specifically, when they were taking a cruise along the famous Nile River.

Egypt is a country with countless attractive tourist activities to do as a family. In addition to visiting the famous pyramids, one of the mandatory plans of tourists who visit this country is to take a cruise along the Nile River. Meiry’s family fulfilled the plans of every tourist and embarked on a cruise along the Nile. What they didn’t expect was to find a different surprise every day in the room they slept in.

The ship’s workers surprised them every day by creating different figures with fun shapes with the towels they left them for the trip. “What they did every day with our towels on the Nile cruise,” this user wrote. In the video she shared you can see different figures made with the towels they were given for the trip.

“The scare, laughter and excitement that came to us every time we entered the room,” says the description of the video. Every time this family entered their room they found a different and funnier figure than the last. At first you can see how they make a dog out of the towels, complementing it with a blue button as a nose and black glasses. The second figure that appears in the video imitates a man with sunglasses, a cap and flip-flops. The last figure that appears in the video imitates a monkey hanging from a hanger to which they even added a tail.

The video has achieved thousands of views and almost hundreds of comments. Some have told their experience when they took the same cruise. “When I went they made me a crocodile, a swan and a koala hanging from the door,” another user responded to the publication. I’m sure this family found it very fun to come back to the room and find a surprise every day.