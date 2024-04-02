Immortals of Aveum it will be the first game ever to support the technology FSR 3 frame generation on PS5 and Xbox Serieswhich will be integrated via a free update coming soon.

The confirmation came via a spokesperson for Ascendant Studios who revealed to Digital Foundry that two patches are planned. The first, 1.0.6.3 will add the HDR support on PS5 and Xbox Series and it is scheduled for today, among other things the same day on which Immortals of Aveum was made available to PlayStation Plus subscribers. For the PC version, however, HDR will be added at a later time.

Much more interesting update 1.0.6.4 coming “within a few weeks”, which will add FSR 3 frame generation on PS5 and Xbox Series For those who don't know, this technology creates interpolated frames that are inserted between real ones, consequently increasing the framerate. The same patch will also improve FSR 3 already available on PC, adding support for VRR.

“Patch 1.0.6.4 will also extend FSR 3 support to variable refresh rate (VRR) monitors and televisions on both PC and console, improving frame rate and reducing instances of judder or screen-tearing.” , said the PR of Ascendant Studios.