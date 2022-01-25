The secret of eternal youth lies in the small size, which is why short women live longer

“Half beauty height”. How many times have you heard this saying? Yet, over the past few years, some scientific research they have shown us that this is not the case. In fact, from the latter it emerged that the short women they live longer and better. The reason? At the base there is a real one scientific explanation. Let’s find out together.

Some scientific research has shown that short women have one better and longer life. After years and years in which people of short they have always felt discriminated against by the saying “half beauty” now they can get theirs ransom.

From what we can learn from one Research conducted by experts at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University it seems that women of small stature possess the secret of eternal youth. But why do they have a longer life expectancy than tall people? The reason resides in the IGV-I factor.

Women have a longer life expectancy: the scientific explanation

The IGV-I factor is a chemical mediator which is regulated by growth hormone and is able to slow down processes affecting aging. Scientists carried out this study to a group of 450 Jewish women belonging to the Ashkenazi Jewish community that populates Eastern Europe.

There correlation between growth hormone and chemical mediator GF1-I is the consequence of the slowing down of the aging process which occurs mainly in short women. It’s not all. According to another study conducted by the psychologist Gert Stulp men are more attracted to shorter females.

The reason for this observation lies in the fact that the short stature tends the man to show more protection towards his partner. As direct consequence we have more solid security within the couple. Also, short people inspire more confidence and affection.