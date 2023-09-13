Home page World

Tourists in St. Mark’s Square. © Christoph Sator/dpa

Venice has long suffered massively from mass tourism. Therefore, short visitors will have to pay admission on selected dates in the future. Not everyone in the lagoon city likes this.

Venice – In Venice, short-term visitors will in future have to pay entry on certain days. The local council of the Italian lagoon city decided last night to charge a fee of five euros to day tourists who only stay for a few hours. This does not apply to overnight guests.

The regulation is scheduled to start in the spring as a test phase: in 2024 it will initially apply on 30 days, which experience shows are particularly busy. It will be expanded later. The exact dates are not yet known.

Hardly getting through

Mass tourism has been causing problems for Venice – one of the most famous travel destinations in the world – for many years. The old town with St. Mark’s Square, the Rialto Bridge and the many canals no longer even has 50,000 permanent residents. During the high season, on some days there are more than twice as many tourists. It’s then almost impossible to get through the narrow streets. Cruise tourists in particular have come under criticism. That’s why there have been considerations about charging admission for a long time.

However, the plans are also controversial among residents. Some call it harassment, others call it inadequate. The decision has already been postponed several times. There were again heated debates in the local council on Tuesday. The meeting lasted a total of eight hours, well into the evening. Around 200 opponents of the new regulations protested loudly with slogans such as “We don’t want Venice to become a museum.” Ultimately, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro pushed through his plans.

Fines between 50 and 300 euros

The plan is now for day visitors to get a QR code online and upload it to their cell phone, which must be shown during checks. Otherwise there are penalties of between 50 and 300 euros. Children under 14 are excluded. The new regulations could start as early as the famous Venice Carnival. It is also expected that cash will be collected at Easter and on summer weekends. However, Brugnaro assured that the city would remain open. The income should flow into maintenance.

The municipality justifies the project by saying that there must be a “balance of interests” between residents and tourists. However, there are several citizens’ initiatives and also many business people who reject the plans. Many believe that the current decision is related to the fact that the world cultural organization Unesco is currently discussing whether Venice should be placed on a red list of “threatened world cultural heritage”. Mayor Brugnaro absolutely wants to prevent this. The decision is expected to be made this month. dpa