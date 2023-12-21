''It is the first time that Prague has been involved in such a violent and terrible event. When I heard the news of the shooting I immediately asked myself how it was possible that here, like in the United States, it was so easy to obtain a weapon. I think that in this Christmas period where there have been attacks in various countries it is very worrying''. Thus the Prague model and showgirl Alena Seredova to Adnkronos, on the shooting that occurred at Charles University in Prague which caused the death of 14 people and injured 24 others.

“As soon as I read the news I was very scared and I immediately called my family because the massacre took place in a central area of ​​Prague, frequented by all of us – explains the showgirl – my father and my mother were not there, luckily and my sister was with my nephew having a swimming lesson 500 meters from the place where the shooting took place. Today's attack was one that I felt very strongly because I have always been against the use of weapons”, concludes the Seredova (by Alisa Toaff)