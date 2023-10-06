GA year and a half after a man’s armed attack on the New York subway left more than 20 people injured, a court sentenced the shooter to 10 life sentences. In addition, the 64-year-old received another ten years for illegally carrying a firearm, as US media unanimously reported on Thursday.

The defense had pleaded for a prison sentence of 18 years because the defendant was seriously mentally ill.

The man opened fire on a subway in the Brooklyn district during morning rush hour in April 2022. More than 20 people were injured by gunfire or in the resulting panic – but miraculously no one was killed. The perpetrator initially managed to escape, but was caught a day later in Manhattan. The motives remained unclear until the end. The defendant stated, among other things, that he wanted to draw attention to the treatment of poor people in New York.

According to prosecutors, James had been planning the attack since 2017. On the day of the crime, he wore an orange jacket with reflectors and a yellow helmet to disguise himself as a subway employee.

Last April, James pleaded guilty to 10 counts of committing “an act of terrorism or other violence against a public transportation vehicle.” Prosecutors said James deliberately spread “terror.” The man’s exact motive remained unclear.