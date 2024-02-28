Jaime Daniel “N”, alias “El Toro”, who was being investigated in Sinaloa for his alleged participation in the murder of a seven-year-old boy in Sinaloa, would be one of the possible targets of the shooting recorded this Monday in one of the houses in the Toscana residential area in the Cumbres de Juárez subdivision in Tijuana, according to local media.

The alleged criminal was hiding in the luxurious residential area after the murder of a child that occurred in January of this year in the Valle Alto neighborhood of Culiacán. This person was located through a family link, but managed to flee the shooting along with other people aboard a recent model white Cadillac, according to PSN en Línea and Zeta Tijuana.

Shooting in Tijuana

It was on the morning of Monday, February 26, when the tranquility of the Cumbres de Juárez subdivision, in Tijuana, was abruptly interrupted by the detonations of firearms.

According to unofficial sources, around five in the morning, armed individuals arrived at the sector aboard a moving truck, tore down a fence, disabled security cameras and shot at a house located on Cumbres de la Tarahumara Street, near from Via Toscana, for at least 20 minutes.

During the escape, security forces launched a chase against the suspects. Minutes later, the vehicle used to escape crashed on the median of South Cuautémoc Boulevard, on the corner of Gobernador Rico Street.

After the incident, seven people were arrested, including; Julián “N” (16 years old), Ángel “N” (32 years old), Fernando “N” (34), Uriel “N” (26), Dionisio “N” (36), Jesús “N” and Jorge Luis “ N” (both 34 years old). Likewise, Tijuana authorities seized nearly eight firearms.

Bullets hit a 7-year-old boy in Culiacán

It was on the afternoon of January 7, 2024 when armed individuals shot the crew members of a red Jeep Rubicón vehicle during an alleged chase reported in the streets of the Valle Alto subdivision.

One of the bullets hit a child under 8 years of age, who was rushed to a fenced hospital, where he lost his life.

Those responsible for the attack managed to flee aboard a Tacoma truck and a Chevrolet vehicle.