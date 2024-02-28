TASS: documents handed over by Putin to Carlson are related to the authorship of Khmelnitsky

The documents that Russian President Vladimir Putin handed over to American journalist Tucker Carlson during an interview were associated with the authorship of Hetman of the Zaporozhye Army Bogdan Khmelnitsky. Their contents were revealed TASS.

Historical documents include the hetman's messages to Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich from 1648, 1649 and 1654, as well as the March articles to Khmelnytsky and his appeal to the Polish king John Casimir in 1649.

The documents are written in the Little Russian dialect of the 17th century, their volume is one or one and a half pages of printed text. Khmelnitsky's March articles take up almost four pages.

The documents transferred to Carlson contain data on joint defense against the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, on the position of the Little Russian Hetmanate within the Russian state and on the conditions for reconciliation of the Zaporozhye army with the Poles.

Earlier it was reported that during an interview Putin handed over to journalist Tucker Carlson documents that confirm Bogdan Khmelnitsky’s requests to take the southern territories of Russian lands under the strong hand of the Moscow Tsar. At the beginning of the conversation, Putin asked the journalist if he would mind listening to a short historical background. Carlson agreed, and the Russian leader told him where Ukraine came from.

Official press secretary Dmitry Peskov subsequently explained that Putin pays great attention to the study of historical documents that he reads in the original source. The President thoroughly studies the documents stored in Russian archives.

Putin's interview with Carlson was published on the night of February 9. Putin’s conversation with the American journalist lasted two hours and six minutes, during which time the head of state answered approximately 60 questions from his interlocutor. In his video message after the interview, Carlson noted that he was struck by the words about Putin’s readiness for a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.