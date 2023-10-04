At least Four people were injured in a shooting that occurred overnight Tuesday at Morgan State University.in the American town of Baltimore (Maryland), according to local media.

The situation of the victims is not known at this time, although a city councilman, Ryan Dorsey, wrote on social media that none suffered critical injuries.

Dorsey also said authorities think there were three attackers, and that the incident left five people injured. This figure has not yet been confirmed by the police. So far no arrests have been made.

The attack took place in a student residential building. The authorities asked the population to stay away from the area for about two hours, while the facts were clarified, but later they raised the alert and assured that the shooting was no longer “active.”

“Everyone is asked to continue sheltering in place. There will be a press conference soon,” the Baltimore police wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The Morgan State University is a historically African American institution that as of 2022 had about 9,000 studentsaccording to CNN.

